Warren officer who reported shootout is now behind bars

Posted 6:40 pm, January 21, 2020, by and , Updated at 06:44PM, January 21, 2020
WARREN, Ohio (WJW)-- The FOX 8 I-Team learned a Warren city police officer who last week reported that he was shot at by a suspect has now been booked into the Trumbull County Jail.

Jail records state Noah Linnen, 23, was booked in the jail at 5:21 p.m. Tuesday. The records do not say his exact charge.

Assistant Trumbull County Prosecutor Mike Burnett confirmed Linnen was taken to the jail. He said he expects Linnen to be arraigned Wednesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court. He said he will be able to discuss the charges after Linnen appears in court.

Howland Police Chief Nick Roberts also told the I-Team he will have a news release Wednesday morning.

Last Monday, Linnen said he was involved in a shootout on the city’s southeast side and taken to the hospital. Police said at the time they were looking for a suspect. Several agencies responded to the scene. No suspect was arrested.

