Show Info: January 21, 2020
Instant Pot 101
Kathy Nemec from Good For You Cooking shares some easy recipes for anyone that’s new to using an Instant Pot.
Relax in 2020
A new decade, a new you! Holistic Halo Salt Spa in North Royalton has plenty of ways to treat yourself and relax this year.
Case or Not a Case?
Tom Merriman stop by to play another round of Case or Not a Case.
www.TeamLGM.com
Small Town Bakery and Coffee Shop
Copper Top Bake Shop in Bellevue is serving up donuts, cookies, coffee and more.
Jersey Boys
Jan 21- 26
Connor Palace, Playhouse Square
216-241-6000
www.playhousesquare.org
Zero-Proof Cocktails
Enjoy cocktails without the alcohol at Punch Bowl Social.
Beat the winter dry skin
www.ApexSkin.com