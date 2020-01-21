Rocky River makes list of safest cities in America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) -- A new study, conducted by the financial website Lendedu, ranked the safest cities across the country and several Ohio cities were high on the list.

The rankings were determined using FBI data on violent and non-violent crimes. Cities with populations of at least 10,000 were included. Ten of the top 100 cities were in Ohio.

When moving to a new city, safety is an important element many consider.

"When it all kind of factored together it had the right mix of all the different offerings including safety," said homeowner Tony Bebie.

Bebie lives in Rocky River, a city that came in sixth in the state and 35th in the country with a population of roughly 20,000.

"It's a smaller community, people tend to know each other, we look out for each other. I mean, everybody is here to help," said Megan Alexander. She said it's a great place to raise her five children.

"We have a wonderful police service here and they have a great presence at the school as well as throughout the community."

While Chief Kelly Stillman said they have low crime numbers from year to year, they are not immune to crime.

"But the crime that we have, we do keep a really good check on it and we prosecute hard and heavy. So the city is known for if you're going to come in and screw around, you get caught you're going to have to pay the time," Still man said.

The city earned a safety score of 96.49.

"Any time we've had a concern where something doesn't look right, they're responsive to come and check that out," Bebie said.

But it comes down to a team effort.

"It's really a partnership between us and the community we serve," Stillman said.

Other Ohio towns and cities that made the cut include Broadview Heights, Sagamore Hills, Seven Hills and Hudson.

Stillman said he hopes other Ohio cities can join the high ranks.

"For those that are struggling, don't be afraid to reach out to those that are excelling," he said of sharing ideas between departments.

Stillman said there is a lot of communication between Northeast Ohio departments nowadays to help strengthen their cities.