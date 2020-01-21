Northeast Ohio comes together to send thousands of valentines to troops

STOW, Ohio (WJW) - A mission to make sure our troops overseas are feeling the love has been a success.

Operation Valentine's Day was a challenge issued by Iraq War Veteran and Vice President of Stow City Council, Jeremy McIntire.

He and his wife made it a joint effort.

McIntire is also a Purple Heart recipient.

“When Claire and I launched this initiative, we thought we would receive, at most, 1000 valentines given the short two-week window to accomplish our mission. To our surprise we began to get flooded with emails and phone calls from all around Northeast Ohio asking for details on how to get valentines to us,” McIntire said in a press release.

In just two weeks, they collected 12,227 valentines.

They say they received cards from every corner of Ohio and several other states, including Arkansas, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Washington, D.C.

