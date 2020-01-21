× Lucky’s Market in Cleveland to remain open despite other store closings

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Lucky’s Market in Cleveland will remain open.

The organic grocery store on Clifton Boulevard opened in May 2018, and quickly became popular for its prepared foods and juice bar.

Lucky’s plans to close 20 of its 21 stores in Florida by Feb. 12, the South Florida Sun Sentinal reported on Tuesday. Locations in Colorado and Montana are also slated to close.

“There has been some recent news circulating about Lucky’s stores closing. We want to assure you that your store in Cleveland will remain open and we look forward to serving you, our loyal customers,” the Cleveland location posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

41.487663 -81.767850