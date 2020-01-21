LeBron James’ shoe inspired by I Promise School goes on sale today

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)- LeBron James and Nike will release shoes inspired by the I Promise School in Akron Tuesday.

The LeBron 17 I Promise goes on sale at 10 a.m.

It features the LeBron James Family Foundation crown logo with the phrase, “I promise I will dream big” on the laces.

James wore the shoes Monday night when the Lakers played the Celtics.

The Celtics won 139-107.

The I Promise School was established by the LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools in 2018.