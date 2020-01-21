‘It’s been terribly challenging’: Ozzy Osbourne reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis in new interview

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed in an interview with “Good Morning America” that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s  last February.

ABC News reports Osbourne said he’s battled with his health for the last year, after a fall in which he had to have surgery on his neck.

“It’s been terribly challenging for us all,” he said. “I did my last show New Year’s Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves.”

The Parkinson’s diagnosis made things even more complicated.

“It’s PRKN 2,” his wife, Sharon, said in the interview. “There’s so many different types of Parkinson’s; it’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it’s — it’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

Osbourne postponed a world tour while trying to recover at home. He’s now on medication for his Parkinson’s, and he’s also taking nerve pills.

“I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold,” he said in the interview. “I don’t know if that’s the Parkinson’s or what, you know, but that’s — see, that’s the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I’d never heard of nerve pain, and it’s a weird feeling.”

He also thanked his fans for their support.

“They’re my air, you know,” he said. “I feel better. I’ve owned up to the fact that I have — a case of Parkinson’s. And I just hope they hang on and they’re there for me because I need them.”

