Investigation ongoing into Cleveland officer who tried to kidnap girl

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The FOX 8 I-Team watched a Cleveland police officer get sent to prison Tuesday for trying to kidnap a child, but we’ve learned the investigation is not over.

Solomon Nhiwatiwa will spend four and a half years in prison, and then he’ll have to register as a sex offender.

Last year, investigators said he tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl at a bus stop in Euclid and he urinated on her.

“Your honor, I’d like to apologize to the victim and the family," he said in court on Tuesday. “I can take responsibility for what I did.”

“And the court is not convinced of your remorse," said Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Wanda Jones.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors pointed out Nhiwatiwa abused the public trust.

"As a man, I can't see what kind of a man could do something like that. Let alone a man that has taken the oath of becoming a police officer," the victim's father said.

Prosecutors tied Nhiwatiwa to this crime with DNA evidence with a match of one in 200 million.

Meantime, the I-Team learned the investigation is still ongoing. The child at the bus stop said it appeared he was recording everything with his phone, which investigators have not been able to unlock. So, they’ve sent the phone to a special lab. They want to check for evidence of any other crimes.

Adding to the mystery, burglars hit Nhiwatiwa’s house just after he got arrested and they stole electronics. Police recovered some of the stuff. But they didn’t find any tie to his crime.

So Nhiwatiwa goes to prison with questions unanswered.

The victim’s father is still trying to figure out how a cop became a monster.

“You’re supposed to be someone that’s supposed to be able to protect my child.”

A defense attorney spoke of the possibility the sentence could be appealed.

