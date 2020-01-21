Fox Recipe Box: Grandma’s Pink Applesauce

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Warm applesauce is a wonderful dish to enjoy on a cold snowy day! Fresh apples are available all winter at Cleveland’s indoor farm markets. Donita Anderson is the Executive Director of the North Union Farmers Market and she showed Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer an easy and quick way to make homemade applesauce. Click here to learn more about the the North Union Farmers Market and to see the location of their indoor winter markets.

Grandmas Pink Applesauce

8-10 Macintosh apples

1/4 c red hots or 1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 c sugar – to taste

1/4 c water

Peel apples and cut off apple meat into a pot and add red hots/cinnamon.

Add 1/4 c water and sugar to taste and boil.

Cover the pot and cook over medium heat until apples are soft~ 20 mins.

If apples are not falling apart, use masher.