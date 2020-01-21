FOX 8 Extra has a pizza party to celebrate the 4th Annual Pizza Palooza

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 Extra threw a pizza party Tuesday to celebrate the 4th Annual Pizza Palooza.

It’s Sunday, January 26.

The Pizza Palooza is from 12 to 3 p.m. at Stow-Munroe Falls High School.

Admission is free.

Patrons can then purchase tickets to buy slices of pizza, soft drinks and specialty desserts.

The event benefits Stow-Munroe Falls City School programs and the Stow-Munroe Falls Community Foundation.

There will also be activities like face painting, Ga Ga Ball and indoor bounce houses.

To celebrate, Matt Barkis of Altieri’s Pizza and the 2019 Pizza Palooza Judge’s Choice Award winner challanged Stefani Schaefer and Dave Segen of Bellacino’s Restaurant to a pizza box folding competition.

Dave and Matt will both be entering pizzas in Sunday’s competition but wouldn’t reveal what they’re entering this year.

