Dog shot and killed in backyard on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- A family is devastated after their dog was shot while playing in his own backyard. He later died at the veterinarian hospital. Now the dog's owners are trying to figure out who would kill him and why.

"He sits, lays down, gives paw, rolls over," Michelle McGraw said.

McGraw said she is heartbroken after someone shot and killed her 7-year-old, 80-pound American bulldog named Mack Man.

"He don't leave the yard, his best friend's a cat, he thinks he's a cat. He'll try to get up in your lap and lay down 'cause he don't realize how big he is," she said.

McGraw said just after midnight Saturday she let Mack Man outside in her fenced-in backyard on West 143rd Street in Cleveland.

"We were all sitting here, talking, watching TV and we heard this pop… My dog comes running from the back where he always goes out to... And he comes running in, he goes right to, he lays right down in his cage," she said.

McGraw noticed the dog was simply staring and not moving, then her father noticed he was bleeding.

"I looked and there's a trail of blood coming from the back door all the way to his cage, so now I'm starting to get in a panic state,” she said. “Underneath his rib, there was a hole."

McGraw called around to relatives and contacted Cleveland police. She said the officers arrived quickly and with compassion.

"They helped carry my dog to the cop car and they put him in, and they were making sure he was as comfortable as possible," she said.

Officers drove McGraw and her dog to a nearby vet emergency hospital, but within moments of arriving, Mack Man was pronounced dead. She describes him as smart, gentle; her best friend.

"He likes to be hugged and he does like... When I'm not feeling well or if I'm depressed, he gets up in the bed with me and he puts his arm over me, and he puts his head on my shoulder… He's very, very obedient, very affectionate, I'm gonna miss him," she said.

According to a police report, the officers returned to McGraw's home to look for any evidence of the shooting, but were not able to find anything. McGraw said it happened just before it started snowing, so unfortunately there were no footprints in the snow that investigators could follow.