Daryl Hall & John Oates to perform at Blossom Music Center in July

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Daryl Hall and John Oates are heading to Blossom Music Center this summer.

It’s part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers’ 32-date North American summer tour with Squeeze and KT Tunstall.

They’ll perform at Blossom on July 14.

Ticket presales start Tuesday. General ticket sales begin Friday.

To buy tickets, click here.

The international multi-platinum-selling group has sold more albums than any other duo in music history. In 2003, the legendary duo was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 2008, they were honored at BMI’s Pop Awards with the Icon Award, and in 2014, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2016, they together received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.