Coyote sighting has Solon on alert

SOLON, Ohio (WJW)-- A local community is on alert after multiple coyote sightings in the neighborhood.

A FOX 8 viewer sent video of a coyote outside a business in Solon. The video shows the coyote getting as close as touching the window of the building during broad daylight.

“Every day, I start work at 6 a.m. and by 6:05 a.m., I get a call of a complaint of a coyote,” said Trevor Darville, animal warden of Solon.

Darville said multiple coyotes have been spotted in residential and rural areas along Solon Road, Liberty Road and the Metroparks.

“This is the time of the year. It is mating season, they are looking for food,” Darville said.

Darville said coyotes prey on small animals. He recommends walking your pets with a leash and watching them closely when they are outside.

If you spot a coyote, Darville said make loud noises like clapping and yelling to scare them. But whatever you do, don’t approach it.

“Basically, we can’t do anything about it. The city won’t allow us to trap them. We haven’t had any accidents due to coyotes, just a lot of sightings,” Darville said.

