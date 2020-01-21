Cleveland RTA takes steps to replace rail cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- RTA officials say they’ve taken the first steps toward bringing in dozens of new rail cars, which are badly needed to keep the rapid trains running.

The RTA board started the process on Tuesday to bring in 34 new cars. The agency has pieced together funding from ODOT, the local government group known as NOACA, and more.

RTA said so much goes into this, riders won’t actually see the new rail cars for three to four years. The agency still needs another $100 million to be able to replace all of the rail cars.

RTA General Manager India Birdsong is confident that will happen, and eventually, riders will notice a difference.

“Actually, they’re going to see less delays. They’re gonna see more on-time performance. Whenever you have a more reliable fleet, that actually translates into more dependable ridership. And, hopefully, that number will go up as well," Birdsong said. “We want to be able to communicate to the public that their safety is paramount to us.”

The cars getting replaced run on the RTA Red Line.

The agency is continuing a push to find more local, state and federal funding.