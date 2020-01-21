WATCH LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

Cleveland police officer charged with urinating on child, attempted kidnapping sentenced to 4 and a half years in prison

Posted 8:40 am, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 12:57PM, January 21, 2020
Data pix.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - A Cleveland police officer charged with trying to kidnap a child and urinating on her at a bus stop was sentenced Tuesday to four and a half years in prison.

Solomon Nhiwatiwa was arrested in August.

Solomon Nhiwatiwa

Solomon Nhiwatiwa (Photo courtesy: Euclid police)

Prosecutors said Nhiwatiwa approached the victim while she was waiting for the school bus on Euclid Avenue in Euclid.

Prosecutors say Nhiwatiwa was off-duty at the time and asked if the 12-year-old needed a ride to school, urinating on her when she refused.

The FOX 8 I-Team confirmed Nhiwatiwa struck a plea deal last month.

The maximum sentence he faced was 7 and a half years.

He must also register as a tier 1 sex offender.

Continuing coverage here.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.499320 by -81.694361.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.