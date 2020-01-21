Cleveland police officer charged with urinating on child, attempted kidnapping sentenced to 4 and a half years in prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - A Cleveland police officer charged with trying to kidnap a child and urinating on her at a bus stop was sentenced Tuesday to four and a half years in prison.

Solomon Nhiwatiwa was arrested in August.

Prosecutors said Nhiwatiwa approached the victim while she was waiting for the school bus on Euclid Avenue in Euclid.

Prosecutors say Nhiwatiwa was off-duty at the time and asked if the 12-year-old needed a ride to school, urinating on her when she refused.

The FOX 8 I-Team confirmed Nhiwatiwa struck a plea deal last month.

The maximum sentence he faced was 7 and a half years.

He must also register as a tier 1 sex offender.

