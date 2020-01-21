Cleveland police officer charged with urinating on child, attempted kidnapping expected to be sentenced to 7 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - A Cleveland police officer charged with trying to kidnap a child and urinating on her at a bus stop is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

Solomon Nhiwatiwa was arrested in August.

Solomon Nhiwatiwa (Photo courtesy: Euclid police)

Prosecutors said Nhiwatiwa approached the victim while she was waiting for the school bus on Euclid Avenue in Euclid.

Prosecutors say Nhiwatiwa was off-duty at the time and asked if the 12-year-old needed a ride to school, urinating on her when she refused.

The FOX 8 I-Team confirmed Nhiwatiwa struck a plea deal last month.

The maximum sentence he faces is 7 and a half years.

His sentencing for attempted kidnapping, pandering obscenity, disseminating and endangering children is scheduled for 11 a.m.

