Browns say Odell Beckham Jr. had successful core muscle surgery

PHILADELPHIA (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns on Tuesday said Odell Beckham Jr. underwent surgery in Philadelphia to repair a core muscle injury.

The team said the surgery was a success and OBJ is expected to make a full recovery.

The Browns said Beckham dealt with injuries throughout the season — his first with the Browns — but he never missed a game. He posted 1,035 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Last week, a warrant was issued for the Browns player for an incident with a security guard after LSU won the College Football National Championship.

Soon after, it was reported he’s no longer facing charges.

LSU was already investigating since OBJ was seen handing out cash to Tigers players on the field following their championship win. Initially, the university said the money was fake. The NCAA does not allow college athletes to accept cash benefits.

