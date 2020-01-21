× Adults-only ball pit pop-up bar coming to Mayfield Heights

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– Get ready to embrace your inner child.

Ball Pit Party is coming to Play Arcade and Kitchen in Mayfield Heights on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8. This adults-only pop-up bar features 500,000 LED-illuminated balls that sync to the music.

Tickets are sold in 90-minute time slots and start at $20 plus fees. A cash bar is available for cocktails.

This traveling pop-up has already made stops in New York City, Vancouver and Sydney.

More information on times and tickets here