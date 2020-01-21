5-month-old puppy recovering from surgery on fractured leg

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– A 5-month-old puppy is on the road to recovery thanks to the Lake Humane Society.

James was passed from friend to friend until one person noticed he was limping. During a visit to the emergency room, the veterinarian found he had a serious fracture to his leg. He was surrendered to the Lake Humane Society on Jan. 3 to ensure he received the best care.

“Puppies diagnosed with this type of fracture usually have had some sort of trauma, such as falling from a couch or bed and landing with the knee flexed. This can tear the bone fragment from its normal position,” the humane society said.

Two pins and a wire were used to stabilize the fracture during surgery. It will take about eight weeks to heal and after that, James will be available for adoption.

The cost of his care is more than $1,200. To make a donation to the Lake Humane Society, click here.