49ers’ offensive assistant Katie Sowers will become 1st woman, openly gay coach at the Super Bowl



MIAMI, Florida (WJW) – Super Bowl LIV will be one for the history books, no matter which team wins.

Katie Sowers, 33, is an offensive assistant coach with the San Francisco 49ers, and will become the first woman and openly gay person to coach in a super bowl.

She joined the NFL in 2016 and started with the 49ers in 2017.

“When you ask any of the coaches who work with me, often they’ll get asked about working with a female,” Sowers said in an interview with PEOPLE. “To them, it’s not even something that they think about — and it’s not something that I truly think about. They see me for who I am as a coach, and not a female coach.”

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, February 2nd at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The game airs on FOX 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Continuing coverage here.