2020 St Jude Dream Home builder explains some of the ‘behind the scenes’ work going on

Posted 10:57 am, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 10:56AM, January 21, 2020
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- This is the 5th St Jude Dream Home built by Jeff Crawford's Cleveland Custom Homes. Jeff's commitment to not only build a beautiful home, but help the children at St Jude's Children Hospital has been recognized nationally.  Fox 8's Kristi Capel learned more about the work Jeff does 'behind the scenes' to get contractors to donate materials and labor to the project. This year's St Jude Dream Home is being built in Olmsted Falls. It is a 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath Modern French Country design. Tickets go on sale on Thursday February 20th at 6am.

