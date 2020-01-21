CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- This is the 5th St Jude Dream Home built by Jeff Crawford's Cleveland Custom Homes. Jeff's commitment to not only build a beautiful home, but help the children at St Jude's Children Hospital has been recognized nationally. Fox 8's Kristi Capel learned more about the work Jeff does 'behind the scenes' to get contractors to donate materials and labor to the project. This year's St Jude Dream Home is being built in Olmsted Falls. It is a 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath Modern French Country design. Tickets go on sale on Thursday February 20th at 6am.
2020 St Jude Dream Home builder explains some of the ‘behind the scenes’ work going on
-
Construction crews take advantage of warm weather to work on St. Jude Dream Home
-
Mark your calendars: St. Jude Dream Home tickets on sale soon
-
Groundbreaking for 2020 St. Jude Dream home Monday; find out when you can buy tickets
-
Seen on TV: 1/20/20
-
Seen on TV: 1/21/20
-
-
14-year-old beats stage 4 cancer just in time to make it home for Christmas
-
Seen on TV: 1/13/20
-
Seen on TV: 1/8/20
-
Seen on TV: 1/7/20
-
Seen on TV: 1/11/20
-
-
Cleveland firefighters rescue driver who rolled car into home
-
Seen on TV: 1/12/20
-
Seen on TV: 1/10/20