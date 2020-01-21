10 possible victims found, 7 suspects arrested in human trafficking sting

NORTHFIED VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — Ten people were identified as possible human trafficking victims in a Jan. 15 sting in Northfield Village, police say.

The victims were treated and evaluated for medical issues and then transported or referred for support services.

Seven suspects were also arrested, and warrants were issued for two others in the investigation.

According to a release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Investigations Unit and the Northfield Village Police Department were involved in the investigation. The Akron Police Department, Springfield Township Police Department and the Summit County Human Trafficking Coalition assisted.

The following arrests were made:

— Ashley Humel age 27 of Canton was arrested and charged with Soliciting (M-3).

— Jenna Bossone age 34 of Cleveland was arrested and charged with Soliciting (M-3).

— John Rodriquez age 46 of North Ridgeville was arrested for an outstanding warrant for Possession of Drugs (F-5).

— Krystal Ross age 32 of Canton was arrested and charged with Soliciting (M-3).

— Jose Garcia age 35 of Lorain was arrested and charged with Promoting Prostitution (F-4).

— Chighaly Ahmed age 35 of Las Vegas was arrested and charged with Soliciting (M-3).

— Amira Kadadha age 26 of Las Vegas was arrested and charged with Soliciting (M-3).

A 49-year-old Cleveland man was summonsed for Drug Possession – marijuana (MM).

Arrest warrants were issued for the following individuals:

— Lindsey Norris, age 27 of Fremont, Ohio for Soliciting (M-3).

— Paige Dicarlo, age 30 of Cleveland for Soliciting (M-3).

Further charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.