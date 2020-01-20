Woman hit by car, tossed into air in Bedford Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)-- It's a desperate plea from a woman who was struck by a car, tossed into the air and spent days recovering in the hospital.

Bedford Heights police released surveillance video in hopes someone can help locate the driver, who just kept going.

"Who did this and how could they just leave me to die, just leave?" Doris Owens said.

The 49-year-old mother of three cannot believe someone could be so heartless. She is still healing from serious head and facial injuries after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver 10 days ago.

"I had a concussion, bleed on the brain, they had to stitch inside and outside of my head, and then I had bruises and sores all right here on my mouth, my eye, big bruise on my hip. I've just been in a lot of pain," Owens said.

On Monday, Bedford Heights police released surveillance video they hope will help them track down the driver. Around 7 p.m.on Jan. 10, Owens was walking home from a store when she tried to cross Rockside Road.

The video shows a vehicle making a left turn from Aurora Road, striking Owens and tossing her six feet into the air.

"I just didn't know what was going on. All I know is I blacked out and I woke up in the hospital," she said.

"I saw her get hit and then the car kind of pulled off a little bit. We stopped, I hit my horn, he actually stopped and then took off," Jim Zenda, Jr. said.

Jim and Carrie Zenda, and three of their children said they were behind the suspect vehicle, which they describe as a black two-door coupe. She is a nurse, he's a former EMT. They say bystanders joined them, comforting Owens until police arrived.

"We didn't really pay a whole lot of attention to the car. We were more concerned with the woman on the ground," said Carrie Zenda.

"There's plenty of car fragments that were all over the place. I mean, he lost most of his front end. I mean, when he hit her, not only did she go up, but a lot of his car parts went up in the air. He hit her pretty hard," Jim Zenda said.

"Turn yourself in, I don't know... How can you sleep at night? You almost took me away from my children, I'm all they got," Owens said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedford Heights police.