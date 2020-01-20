Winter weather has skiers flocking to area resorts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PENNINSULA, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a winter wonderland out there for hundreds of skiers and snowboarders.

Ski resorts like Boston Mills and Brandywine in Peninsula are taking advantage of the snowy weather.

“Finally there was enough snow — it’s a great day out there today,” Melanie Johnson said.

The holiday weekend’s winter weather had skiers flocking to resorts.

“Over the last two days alone, we got about 8 inches of snow,” said Thomas Conti, public relations director Boston Mills and Brandywine.

It seems that it’s about time.

“One day it was really icy, hard to control anything and another day it’s rainy and slushy and you’re just getting stuck down the hill. You can’t move can’t do anything, but today is perfect,” Alex Roberts-Kiraly said.

“Winter seems to be coming a little later this year so you know we work with what we have when Mother Nature comes. And when we get the cold temperatures like we have this weekend we are making snow and we’ll be making snow for the next couple days through at least Wednesday night,” Conti said.

He said the ideal temperature for making snow is 28 degrees.

“It’s just water that comes out of those snow guns that we break up into very small particles that we then launch into the air.”

That helps the resort get as many ski days as they can through the end of the season.

“Because of the snow we’re making for days like today, it’s creating that base that will last through the end of March," Conti said.

There’s nothing though, like the real stuff.

“A better feel, a little more soft, you’re able to, like you know, turn easier and ride down easier,” Christopher Mraez said.

It’s a waiting game for the perfect packed powder. But when winter shows up, it’s worth it.

“I really hope these conditions keep it up while we have ski club going on and we can continue to get out here,” Roberts-Kiraly said.

“We’re gonna have a lot of snow out here, a lot of happy skiers and we’re going to be embracing winter,” Conti said.

Brandywine and Boston Mills extended their hours for the holiday weekend to 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.