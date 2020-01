CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after three teens attacked a man in the Ohio City neighborhood on Jan. 15.

The victim was walking on Chatham Avenue when the suspects came up from behind him and punched him. While the man was knocked unconscious, the teens went through his pockets and took $100, police said.

The suspects were about 15 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Janet Murphy at 216-623-5217.