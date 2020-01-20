Police looking for women accused of stealing $5,000 worth of perfume from Westlake beauty store

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Westlake are looking for two females accused of stealing from a beauty store.

Police on Monday released photos in connection with the theft which happened on Jan. 12 at around 5 p.m. at Ulta Beauty.

According to police, one of the women took a reusable bag from the rack by the door and went to a display of expensive perfumes. Police say both women loaded the bag with about $5,000 worth of perfume products, then allegedly took off without paying.

Police say they were in the store for about four minutes before taking off in a white vehicle.

If you know the suspects’ identities, please call the Westlake Police Department at 440-871-3311. You can remain anonymous.

**Editor’s note: A police press release stated the theft happened at Crocker Park; however, Ulta Beauty is located across the street in a separate shopping center**