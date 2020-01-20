Ohio State punter raises $14,000 for Australian bushfire relief

COLUMBUS, Ohio– Ohio State punter and expert bottle flipper Drue Chrisman used his special talents for a good cause.

Chrisman flipped water bottles for 24 hours to raise more than $14,000 for the World Wildlife Fund. The money will go towards helping animals injured by the devastating bushfires in Australia.

“Thank you to everyone who tuned in and donated. It was one of the most mentally draining experiences I’ve had but totally worth it,” Chrisman said on his Twitter account.

He said he also set a world record.

You can donate to the WWF here.

