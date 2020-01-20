Ohio State punter raises $14,000 for Australian bushfire relief

Posted 5:58 pm, January 20, 2020, by , Updated at 06:39PM, January 20, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio– Ohio State punter and expert bottle flipper Drue Chrisman used his special talents for a good cause.

Chrisman flipped water bottles for 24 hours to raise more than $14,000 for the World Wildlife Fund. The money will go towards helping animals injured by the devastating bushfires in Australia.

“Thank you to everyone who tuned in and donated. It was one of the most mentally draining experiences I’ve had but totally worth it,” Chrisman said on his Twitter account.

He said he also set a world record.

You can donate to the WWF here.

More stories on Ohio State football here

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.