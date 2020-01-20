Ohio lawmaker who proposed gun control bill reports threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW)-- A state lawmaker filed a report with the Hudson Police Department after receiving what he believes to be a threat.

State Rep. Casey Weinstein, D-37th District, said on Thursday he found several papers in his mailbox with threatening memes printed on them.

“A lot of anti-gun control memes that were left on there and one in particular caught my eye , where it referred to shooting people that tried to take away guns,” Weinstein said.

He said after he sponsored legislation in the fall that would prohibit a person from possessing a large-capacity magazine for a firearm he received several “hateful and angry messages” on social media.

“I expected the social media comments, but became concerned for my family, my young daughters when I got this in my mailbox,” Weinstein said.

He introduced the bill in September following a mass shooting in Dayton, and said he will continue to pursue what he believes are common sense gun laws.

He said he doesn’t know who left the papers in his mailbox, but is hoping police will be able to find out.