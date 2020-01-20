Northeast Ohio talent will step up in Super Bowl LIV

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Browns may not have been close to Super Bowl LIV, but Northeast Ohio will have plenty to be proud of when the San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is representing Cleveland Heights Tiger Nation.

The 30-year-old was drafted by Kansas City out of Cincinnati and has played with the Chiefs his entire professional career.

LB Anthony Hitchens is from Lorain.

The Clearview High School grad has been with the Chiefs since 2018.

San Francisco boasts even more local talent.

RB Kyle Juszczyk is from Medina and graduated from Cloverleaf High School.

49ers’ RB Raheem Mostert is a Westlake resident.

He was a starting kick returner for the Browns in December of 2015.

Of course, The Ohio State University’s DE Nick Bosa will also be headed to the big game.

He was drafted by San Francisco in 2019.

The 49er’s head coach spent some time in Cleveland as well.

Kyle Shanahan was the Browns’ Offensive Coordinator for the 2014-2015 season.

The Super Bowl airs on FOX 8, February 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Continuing coverage here.