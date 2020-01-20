National parks and many NE Ohio museums, facilities offering free admission to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

(CNN) — America’s national parks and several facilities in NE Ohio are offering free admission for anyone who visits today in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr’s birthday.

It’s the first fee-free day of the year and one of five planned in 2020 for the national parks:

January 20: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

April 18: First day of National Park Week

August 25: National Park Service Birthday

September 26: National Public Lands Day

November 11: Veterans Day

“National parks throughout the country provide inspiration to reflect on issues that resonated with Dr. King, including freedom, human rights, and social justice,” said National Park Service Acting Director David Vela in a news release. “We remember his life and legacy through programs and outreach that elevate his dream of inclusiveness for all.”

Other facilities in Northeast Ohio with free admission in the area include:

— Great Lakes Science Center, free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, free admission from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. There will be a robust programming schedule of live performances, “I Have a Dream” speech screenings, music and civil rights educational sessions and more! This event is a part of the Rock the Block Community Days presented by the John P. Murphy Foundation. For more, click here.

— Visitors to University Circle can enjoy free admission and special programming at the following: Cleveland Botanical Garden, Cleveland History Center, The Cleveland Museum of Art, Cleveland Museum of Natural History, The Cleveland Orchestra, Cleveland Public Library, Martin Luther King, Jr Branch; and Mt. Zion Congregational Church.

— Rink at Wade Oval, free admission and skate rentals from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.