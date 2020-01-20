Live video and blog: Winter weather impacts Northeast Ohio
Mark your calendars: St. Jude Dream Home tickets on sale soon

Posted 6:51 am, January 20, 2020, by , Updated at 06:56AM, January 20, 2020

Editor's Note: See previous coverage on this story by watching the video above.

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW) - Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home go on sale Thursday, February 20.

Starting at 6 a.m. on that day, we'll reveal the phone number to call for your ticket.

There will also be a link to get them online.

Each ticket costs $100 and puts you in the raffle for the home and other prizes.

This year's home is under construction in Falls Glen in Olmsted Falls.

It will be a 3,000 square foot home with a french modern design.

The home is valued at about $500,000.

This is the 8th year that FOX 8 has participated in the dream home and the 5th year for Cleveland Custom Homes.

In 2019, viewers helped raise $2 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

