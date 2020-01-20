Man accused of impersonating Akron officer

Posted 6:50 pm, January 20, 2020, by , Updated at 07:05PM, January 20, 2020

Christopher Hysell (Photo courtesy: Akron police)

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– An Akron man was arrested on Saturday after police say he impersonated an officer.

Christopher Hysell, 36, called the 90-year-old victim on Dec. 9 and identified himself as Det. Brian Van Patten with the Akron Police Department. According to police, he convinced the victim to put cash outside under a trash can to help with an alleged sting operation. Surveillance video showed Hysell picking up the money.

After an investigation, officers arrested Hysell at a house on Janis Avenue. He is charged with impersonating a peace officer and theft by deception.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.