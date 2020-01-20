× Man accused of impersonating Akron officer

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– An Akron man was arrested on Saturday after police say he impersonated an officer.

Christopher Hysell, 36, called the 90-year-old victim on Dec. 9 and identified himself as Det. Brian Van Patten with the Akron Police Department. According to police, he convinced the victim to put cash outside under a trash can to help with an alleged sting operation. Surveillance video showed Hysell picking up the money.

After an investigation, officers arrested Hysell at a house on Janis Avenue. He is charged with impersonating a peace officer and theft by deception.