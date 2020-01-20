Live video and blog: Winter weather impacts Northeast Ohio
Lake effect will taper off later today; temps remain in the 20s

Posted 5:13 am, January 20, 2020, by
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Lake effect snow continues this morning.

Several moderate to heavy bands persist from west to east Monday morning.

There is a Lake Effect Snow Warning in effect for Cuyahoga County and a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for a large portion of Northeast Ohio.

Lake effect snow will start to run out of moisture later today.

Snowfall forecast through early afternoon.

Monday forecast is very cold and blustery: with more snow showers but those will be focused more on the morning hours.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

