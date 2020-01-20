Lake effect will taper off later today; temps remain in the 20s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Lake effect snow continues this morning.
Several moderate to heavy bands persist from west to east Monday morning.
There is a Lake Effect Snow Warning in effect for Cuyahoga County and a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for a large portion of Northeast Ohio.
Lake effect snow will start to run out of moisture later today.
Snowfall forecast through early afternoon.
Monday forecast is very cold and blustery: with more snow showers but those will be focused more on the morning hours.
Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:
