Lake effect will taper off later today; temps remain in the 20s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Lake effect snow continues this morning.

Several moderate to heavy bands persist from west to east Monday morning.

There is a Lake Effect Snow Warning in effect for Cuyahoga County and a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for a large portion of Northeast Ohio.

Lake effect snow will start to run out of moisture later today.

Snowfall forecast through early afternoon.

Monday forecast is very cold and blustery: with more snow showers but those will be focused more on the morning hours.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

