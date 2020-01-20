Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt both won SAG Awards and the internet wants a reunion

LOS ANGELES, California (CNN) — Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt shared a few laughs and showed common courtesy at the SAG Awards. Now there are calls for the friendly exes to reunite.

This is why we can’t have nice things.

It started during the show, particularly as Pitt accepted his award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part,” Pitt joked. “The guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife. It’s a big stretch. Big.”

The camera then cut to a shot of Aniston, who clapped at the quip.

Anison and Pitt were married for five years from 2000-2005.

When Aniston picked up her award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series, some reporters captured Pitt watching her speech on monitors backstage.

“Caught this pretty cool moment when Brad stopped and watched Jen win her Sag Award, he couldn’t stop smiling,” wrote E! reporter Jason Kennedy on Twitter.

Caught this pretty cool moment when Brad stopped and watched Jen win her Sag Award, he couldn’t stop smiling. @enews pic.twitter.com/uzLW79y1XG — Jason Kennedy (@JasonKennedy1) January 20, 2020

Then the two were photographed exchanging hellos backstage. Memes and strong reactions resulted.

THIS BRAD AND JEN REUNION IS TOO MUCH TO HANDLE FOR A MONDAY. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/6yUQRixhEa — Liv Morris (@liviamorris) January 20, 2020

Jennifer Aniston watching Brad Pitt's #SAGAwards acceptance speech 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/SV2a7VIEfv — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) January 20, 2020

Why every elder millennial in your life rn is in a glass case of emotion pic.twitter.com/lNF8kenrsd — Audrey Cleo Yap (@audreycleo) January 20, 2020

I want #BradPitt and #JenniferAniston , to get back together

And then I want someone to make a film about their long stretching love story.

Starring @brielarson as Jennifer, #AdamDriver as Brad and #AngelinaJolie as Angelina https://t.co/qGbvgaQboq — THE DEVIL'S ADVOCATE (@polymorph2) January 20, 2020

At the Golden Globes earlier this month, Pitt called Aniston a “good friend.”

Could it be that these are simply two exes who can be at the same place at the same time and interact kindly toward one another? In the words of Rachel Green, “that, my friend, is what they call closure.”

Television Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” *WINNER

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” *WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown” *WINNER

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER

“Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“Game of Thrones” *WINNER

“GLOW”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

“Watchmen”

Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” *WINNER

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Bombshell”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Parasite” *WINNER

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Avengers: Endgame” *WINNER

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”