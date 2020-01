Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Some places in Northeast Ohio saw more than a foot of snow from this winter storm.

Here is a look at some snowstorm totals as of Monday morning:

Lake effect snow will gradually wind down today and basically end by tonight.

Up next this week: temperatures will gradually go up. The next chance of precipitation will be a mix/rain.

