Hail, floods, dust storms hit Australia amid raging wildfires

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) - Dust storms, hail and flash floods have battered beleaguered Australian cities in recent days, extreme weather that has diminished the threat from scores of wildfires that continue to blaze across the country’s southeast.

A hail storm in the national capital Canberra on Monday damaged public buildings, businesses, homes and cars, cut power to some suburbs, brought down trees, caused flash flooding and injured two people.

To the west, a huge cloud of red dust descended on the drought-stricken towns of Dubbo, Broken Hill, Nyngan and Parkes.

Hail struck Melbourne on Sunday and more hail storms are forecast to return.

Unusually intense storms over the weekend caused flash flooding in the cities of Brisbane and Gold Coast.