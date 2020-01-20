Fox 8 Jukebox: The Weeden Family Singers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- It`s become a Fox 8 News in the Morning tradition to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with music and the annual visit of the Weeden Family Singers. Under the direction of Phyllis Weeden, the multi-generational choir performs at community events in Northeast Ohio and has released a CD. The family has a special tie to Martin Luther King Jr because their ancestor Dr John Weeden, a Cleveland Baptist minister, often invited MLK Jr to town to speak at his church and help with voter registration drives.

