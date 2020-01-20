Driver reports windshield smashed by brick on I-90

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- A second driver reported his windshield smashed by something apparently thrown from a bridge, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.

Both cases happened on Interstate 90 near West 85th Street in Cleveland.

The latest incident happened Thursday evening. John Doyle was heading westbound when a brick crashed through his windshield. It hit in the passenger area and Doyle was not hurt. But it was a close call.

Last week, we showed you a piece of concrete crashed through the windshield of a van heading eastbound in that same area. Joshua Wagner said at first, he didn’t realize what had happened.

But both drivers spoke to FOX 8 to send a message to you—stay alert.

Over the years, we’ve seen similar incidents leave people in Northeast Ohio seriously hurt.

Police reports for the latest cases do not indicate any arrests.

Last week, on the bridge at West 85th Street and I-90, the I-Team found chunks of concrete very similar to the kind just used..