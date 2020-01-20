Detectives search for armed robber who held clerk, customers at gunpoint in Geauga County

Posted 11:31 am, January 20, 2020, by , Updated at 12:10PM, January 20, 2020
PARKMAN, Ohio (WJW) - The Geauga County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery.

It happened at the BP on Main Market Rd. in Parkman on Saturday.

According to the sheriff's office, just before 4 a.m., a man came in the store with a mask and a handgun.

Law enforcement says the suspect ordered everyone to the ground.

Surveillance photos show the suspect in a gray sweatsuit and a mask covering his face.

Detectives say the suspect left eastbound on U.S. 422.

If you can help, call the investigators at (440)286-1234.

