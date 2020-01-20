Detectives search for armed robber who held clerk, customers at gunpoint in Geauga County

PARKMAN, Ohio (WJW) - The Geauga County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery.
It happened at the BP on Main Market Rd. in Parkman on Saturday.
According to the sheriff's office, just before 4 a.m., a man came in the store with a mask and a handgun.
Law enforcement says the suspect ordered everyone to the ground.
Surveillance photos show the suspect in a gray sweatsuit and a mask covering his face.
Detectives say the suspect left eastbound on U.S. 422.
If you can help, call the investigators at (440)286-1234.
41.370770 -81.063859