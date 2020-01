Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) - FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Leroy Carter as one of Cleveland's Own.

He's dedicated his life to serving students at East Tech, which is his alma mater.

He works with at-risk students as part of the Closing Achievement Gap program.

Leroy is also the school's athletic director.

