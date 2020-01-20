Cleveland museums honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Severance Hall and several Cleveland museums honored Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

Severance Hall hosted a free community open house with performances, including a musical tribute from the Cleveland Youth Orchestra. There were also activities for kids, like the "I Have a Dream Wall" where they could write their own dreams for the world.

“I hope that they take away what Martin Luther King was all about. What his life, his legacy, meant then and what it continues to mean now,” said Sandra Jones, manager of education and family concerts for the Cleveland Orchestra.

University Circle was packed with families taking advantage of free admission to museums this holiday, including at the Cleveland History Center. It featured an exhibition about black philanthropy in Cleveland and its archives include historic photographs, news clippings and other materials chronicling King's visits to and influence in Northeast Ohio.

“This is important because it keeps his memory alive and his legacy alive,” said Sherlynn Allen-Harris, president of the African American archives auxiliary at the Cleveland History Center. “He was more than a dream, and he was indeed very much concerned about human rights of all people.”