Winter weather advisory, lake effect snow warning in effect for parts of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Watch out for icy spots on untreated surfaces until Wednesday afternoon! That will be the first time we’re above freezing!

This is the coldest spell of our entire winter so far.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Ashtabula and Cuyahoga Counties, while a LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING is in effect for Lake and Geauga Counties.

Monday the lake effect snow machine will start to run out of moisture and Tuesday we should be done with the snow maker.

Additional snow forecast through tomorrow morning:

Monday's forecast is very cold and blustery, with more snow showers, but those will be focused more on the morning hours.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Here's a review of temperature and precip through 2019. There are a couple of standouts on each graph.