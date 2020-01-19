Snow continues to fall across Northeast Ohio, welcome sight for some

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR, OH -- Heavy winter weather created a swirling snowglobe around several Northeast Ohio counties under a Winter Weather Advisory and Lake Effect Snow.

"Stay home if you don't have to be out because it's really slick, seen a couple of accidents today already," said Larry Keener, a business owner who was plowing his parking lot.

People in Lake County tried to keep up with the barrage of flakes.

"Busy, been out most of the day. Did it once, gotta come back get it again," said Keener.

Keener was glad the snow was easier to plow.

Some we spoke with are happy to stay indoors.

"I'm gonna get a pizza and go home and sit with the kid," said John Mohorcic.

For others, the below freezing temperatures weren't going to keep them from making the most of the weekend.

"I would be out here! It's fun out here," said Michael Primiano, who went out with his family.

"We've been having some warm weather so it's kind of nice to have this cuz the kids love snow and sledding and stuff," said Michael's mom Becky.

The City of Mentor hosted a "Winter Chill Out" event at the Civic Center Park.

"This is amazing, having the ice sculptures, different kids activities, the music, I mean you can't go wrong with all of that," said Becky.

While some went in search of winter fun, others seem ready to fly the coop.

"We've booked a flight to Hawaii, and we're going to be on our way going there so you can have your winter weather all you want, we're gonna be out of here," said Jim Hellriegel.