Police investigating disturbing case of animal cruelty after dog thrown off highway overpass

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJW) — Knoxville police are searching for the person who threw a dog off a highway overpass on Sunday.

According to WBIR, an officer happened to be in the area and found the poor animal.

“I heard a deep male voice grunting/cursing and shortly after I heard a loud impact sound with what appeared to be a dog whining a few yards in front of my patrol vehicle,” the officer said in the report. “Upon approach, I observed an injured female dog that had been thrown off the Alcoa Hwy overpass.”

The TV outlet reports that she was bleeding from the mouth, had cuts on her paw and had a broken leg. She is now in the care of a vet.

Officers determined that the overpass was about 29 feet high.

Once the dog is fully healed, she’ll be put up for adoption.