OSHP: 2 seriously injured in Paris Township crash

PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened in Paris Township Saturday night.

Troopers were called to State Route 183 near milepost 10 around 10:45 p.m.

A 2012 Fiat 500 was traveling southbound on SR 183 when it veered left of center and struck a 2017 Subaru Legacy that was traveling northbound.

The driver of the Subaru, a 29-year-old Alliance woman, sustained serious injuries. She was transported to Mercy Medical Center.

The woman also had her 2-year-old son in the vehicle at the time of the crash; he was in a proper child restraint. Officials say he was medically cleared on scene.

The driver of the Fiat, a 58-year-old Minerva man, also sustained serious injuries and was taken to Aultman Hospital.

Authorities say alcohol likely contributed to this crash.

It remains under investigation.