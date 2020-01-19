Speed limit reduced on I-90 between SR-44 and SR-528 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is reducing the speed limit on I-90 between SR-44 and SR-528 in Lake County.

According to ODOT, the speed limit is now 50 mph instead of 65 mph.

Drivers should use caution when passing through the area.

A winter weather advisory is currently in effect for Ashtabula and Cuyahoga Counties. Meanwhile, a lake effect snow warning is now effect for Lake and Geauga Counties.

