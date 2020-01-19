‘Nothing short of a miracle’: Norton cheerleader put into medically induced coma continues to improve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTON, Ohio (WJW) -- It's been three months since Norton cheerleader Emma Pfouts suffered an asthma attack and allergic reaction, which sent her into cardiac arrest.

The high schooler has come a long ways since then and on Sunday, her mother shared a positive update on her condition.

"To see how far Emma has come in these past three months is nothing short of a miracle. The move off PICU and into rehab is just what she needed," Christina Boyer Weigand wrote in a Facebook post.

She said Emma works hard every day in therapy with the help of an amazing staff.

"They are kind, compassionate, knowledgeable, and really have become Emma's rehab cheerleaders," she said.

She said their goals for Emma align perfectly with the family's and they couldn't be happier.

She also thanked the community for their prayers and support.