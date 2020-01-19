Meghan Markle’s father reportedly accused daughter of ‘destroying’ royal family

LONDON, England (WJW) — Meghan Markle’s father accused her of “destroying” Brittain’s royal family, Page Six reports.

Thomas Markle reportedly called Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, “lost souls” and says it’s embarrassing how they are ditching the royal family.

“This is like one of the greatest long-living institutions ever,” Thomas said in a UK documentary, “They are destroying it, they are cheapening it, they’re making it shabby…They are turning it into a Walmart with a crown on it now. It is something that is ridiculous, they shouldn’t be doing this.”

He says that every young girl dreams of becoming a princess and Meghan appeared to have that. He is shocked that she would toss that away.

“It looks like she’s tossing that away for money,” he is quoted saying. “Apparently, $3 million on a 26-bedroom home isn’t enough for them. It’s kind of embarrassing to me.”

Thomas was referring to the newly renovated Frogmore Cottage where the couple lives in the UK. Meghan and Harry will now be responsible for repaying the costs of those renovations.

He also says the royal family is “one of the greatest long-living institutions ever” and believes that his daughter and her husband took an obligation to represent the monarchy when they got married.

Page Six says Meghan and Thomas were already estranged, which is why he didn’t attend her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. He cited “major heart problems” as his reason for not attending.

Thomas plans to be a key witness against Meghan in the upcoming court proceedings.

More on the royal family, here.