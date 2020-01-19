× Garfield Heights police searching for missing woman last seen in December

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Garfield Heights police are asking for the public’s help finding Alexandra Tobias.

According to the department, the 30-year-old was reported missing from the Garfield Heights/Cleveland area on Sunday.

A description of what she was wearing was not immediately available.

Police said no one has been in touch with her since December 23, 2019.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Garfield Heights Police Department at 216-475-1234.

