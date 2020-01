MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — A Mentor police officer was taken to the hospital after his cruiser was hit on Sunday night.

According to the city, it happened on I-90 E near SR 306 around 8 p.m.

He was assisting a stranded driver who had spun out and crashed. Another vehicle apparently struck his from behind.

He is said to have non-life threatening injuries.

